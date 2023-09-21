Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makhzoumi: The attack on the US Embassy in Awkar is condemned and denounced

    Sep 21, 2023

    NNA – National Dialogue Party Head, MP Fouad Makhzoumi, on Thursday said via the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform (formerly known as Twitter): ldquo;The attack on the US Embassy in Awkar is condemned and denounced, and it is unacceptable by all standards, especially considering that the United States has always stood by Lebanon and its people, offering support and assistance in all circumstances, including the most difficult ones it has faced. The danger of this blatant attack, as well as other suspicious actions, lies in the fact that they tarnish Lebanon#39;s true image and do not represent it in any way, jeopardizing its international relations.rdquo;nbsp;

