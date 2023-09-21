Mufti Derian receives Beqai, Taalbaya delegations congratulating him on his renewed term

NNA – Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdelnbsp;Latif Derian, on Thursday received at Dar Fatwa, a Beqai parliamentary delegation, comprising MPs: Bilal Al-Hashimi, Yanal Solh, and Melhem Al-Hujairi.

The delegation congratulated Mufti Derian on renewing his term.

The visit had been a chance to discuss public affairs, the situation in the Bekaa region, and developments on the Lebanese arena.

Mufti Derian later met with a delegation of central Beqarsquo;s Taalbaya, who offered congratulations to the Mufti on renewing his term.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y