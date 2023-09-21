Ken Paxton Still Thinks He Has a Political Future

Tucker Carlson/Twitter

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped a number of conspiracy bombs in his first interview since his acquittal on corruption charges at his impeachment trial over the weekend.

The state’s top lawyer spoke to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a pre-recorded interview that aired Wednesday night. Carlson congratulated the 60-year-old on avoiding the impeachment conviction and claimed he was “fascinated” by the case, despite Paxton’s own staff blowing the lid on their boss for allegedly giving real-estate tycoon and donor pal Nate Paul special treatment.

Carlson made no attempt to broach the allegations throughout the 46-minute interview. Paxton allegedly intervened on a federal fraud probe into Paul, accepted bribes from Paul, ordered staff to research for Paul, and invented fake COVID-19 gathering restrictions to postpone Paul’s foreclosure auctions.

