I moved to Mexico by myself without knowing the language. Here are 5 things I’d tell someone making an international move.

Brittany Vargas exploring Monte Alban after making her move to Oaxaca City, Mexico.

Brittany Vargas

Brittany Vargas moved to Oaxaca City, Mexico without knowing anyone there.

She advises doing a vibe check ahead of time and choosing a place to live based on cultural fit.

Living abroad can be exhausting, and it’s okay to take a break when you need one.

When I moved to Oaxaca City, Mexico, I didn’t have any contacts, know the language or even have a place to live. Still, it was a pretty smooth process.

After living here for a month and a half, I’ve done some pretty spectacular things: Celebrated indigenous culture in a dazzling citywide festival, saw ancient temples and tomb treasures, started Capoeira classes, joined a hiking group, and made new friends.

But it’s not my first move abroad. When I was 19, I was a student in Paris. At 24, I took a backpacking trip in Thailand which turned into two years as an expat. Since then, I’ve moved to multiple major cities in the US with very few contacts to welcome me.

There’s no doubt that my past experiences helped me make this move a success, but you don’t need a lot of travel experience to make a bold move to a new place. Here are five things you should know if you’re considering a move abroad.

1. Assess the vibe

I moved to Oaxaca City, a place brimming with creative energy and one that draws artists, mystics, hippies, and healers — all the types of people I consider my tribe. If you’re contemplating a move abroad, I advise you to choose your location based on cultural fit. Just because a city or place is popular with other people or has a ton of must-see landmarks doesn’t mean you’ll find yourself meshing well with the community.

Before leaving for Oaxaca, I joined a bunch of Facebook groups. I wanted to learn about the housing market and find out what the typical rental process was like. I also wanted to see what types of events were being posted so I could assess the vibe. I asked lots of questions — ranging from whether or not there were English-language bookstores to which neighborhoods were best to which events I shouldn’t miss. I saw that people were very forthcoming and responsive.

This gave me a clue that both locals and expats would probably be welcoming, and I’m happy to say that I was right. I’ve found people to be warm, helpful, and very patient with my beginner Spanish. I get regular waves, smiles, and Buenas Tardes from passing people on the street. Locals often help me when I don’t understand something, such as chiming in when they see me struggling to communicate with market vendors.

Her quiet neighborhood close up.

Brittany Vargas

2. Approach it as an experiment

Since I work remotely, I didn’t have to quit my job to come here, so it was pretty low-risk. But I think many people put too much pressure on themselves or view it as a failure if things don’t work out.

For me, the best part of this move has been that everything is an experiment: Whatever happens will enrich my life — and if I’m straight up not enjoying my experience, I can make leave.

My experimental attitude brought me to the beautiful bungalow I now call home in a cute, quaint suburb. It’s on a property owned by a yoga teacher who lives next door, set within a courtyard and garden, adjoins a sunroom, and is downstairs from a yoga studio with mountain views that I can use whenever I want.

Now, I don’t want to live anywhere else. Apart from how immaculate the property is ,the neighborhood is extremely peaceful. It’s village-like, with cobblestone streets, the chime of church bells, and an open-air market three times per week. A bus ride to the city center is just 20 minutes.

I’ve also experimented socially. SInce I’m not staying in a hostel, where it’s easy to meet people, I’ve turned to what most expats and travelers use here: WhatsApp and social media.

It’s not my preferred medium for meeting others, but on the whole, I’ve had positive experiences: I’ve connected with other women who love alternative healing and who enjoy hiking and chatting about astrology over beers. WhatsApp groups also post regular events like poetry readings and hiking trips, which have led to several connections.

3. Remember that it’s enriching, even when its hard

Solo traveling can get lonely. My first weekend after arriving, they had the biggest cultural festival of the year. Everywhere I looked, families and friends were celebrating. I was happy to soak in the atmosphere, but I too wished I had someone to celebrate with.

Those ups and downs are part of the appeal of solo traveling. They build resilience and emotional maturity. After all, I don’t travel to be comfortable and happy all the time.

In all of my adventures, I’ve always found someone to click with eventually. If I’d had someone I know to fall back on, I might’ve been less open to the fortuitous connections.

4. Don’t be afraid to retreat

Living here is exhausting at times, in part because of my limited Spanish. Google Translate helps, but it’s still frustrating when even the most basic conversations require so much effort. Navigating new neighborhoods, trying to find the right bus lines, arranging transport for adventures, and other aspects of living in a foreign city can all take a lot out of you.

To stay balanced, I spend some days just working, cooking at home, listening to podcasts, and reading. Or I’ve also spent plenty of time vegging out on Netflix and YouTube.

Traveling and living abroad is glorious in so many ways, but it can be a lot on the nervous system — and it’s okay to take a break when you need one.

Vargas enjoys hiking with her hiking group.

Brittany Vargas

5. Staying safe isn’t always what you think it is

I remember when my Lyft driver who was driving me to the airport was shocked when I told her I was moving to Mexico by myself. She asked if I would be carrying a gun and if she could have my phone number so she could check in on me. She said she would pray for me, too.

I was kind of touched by her concern, but it was a bit much.

Despite what the media might have you believe, not every place in Mexico is a battle zone. I have a few friends who previously lived in this area, so I knew years ago that it was safe and had low violent crime. My recent research confirmed it.

That said, for my own safety, I don’t go on hikes by myself, and I always take a cab home at night.

While the city is very accessible for pedestrians, most cross streets have no streetlights, and some have no sidewalks. Sometimes there are huge holes in the sidewalks, with no signage. You really have to pay attention. Some of the stray street dogs can also be a little intimidating, so I avoid them whenever possible. Still, in many ways, I feel much safer here than I ever have in the states. I stay alert, but there’s no need to be paranoid.

Overall, Oaxaca City is a peaceful, beautiful, fascinating place. I’m grateful to call it home.

Brittany Vargas is a travel, wellness, and mental health journalist. Read more of her travel writing on her blog, Nomadic Mystic, and her journalism on her website.

Read the original article on Business Insider