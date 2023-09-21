Representatives of Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians conclude meeting in Yevlakh

NNA- Representatives of the Azerbaijani authorities and the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians have concluded their meeting in the city of Yevlakh, the Azerbaijani news agency APA reported.

No details about the meeting are available at this point.nbsp;

On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement on the suspension of the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh had been reached with the assistance of Russiarsquo;s peacekeeping missionmdash; TASS news agencynbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;-