Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri meets ‘Arab International Organization for Reconstruction in Palestine’ delegation, MEA Chairman, “Regie” delegation

    By

    Sep 21, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, the Board Chairman of thenbsp;Arab International Organisation for Reconstruction in Palestine (Palimar), Zuhair Al-Omari, with a delegation of the Board members.

    Al-Omari briefed Speaker Berri on the Organizationrsquo;s programs in Palestine, its support for the Palestinian people, and the reconstruction projects resulting from the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Al-Quds.nbsp;

    Speaker Berri later received in Ain el-Tineh, the Chairman of the Middle East Airlines (MEA) Mohammed Al-Hout.nbsp;

    Berri also received the head of La Regie Libanaise Des Tabacs Et Tombacs (Regie) Engineer Nassif Seklaoui, and members of the board of directors.

    Seklaoui briefed Speaker Berri on Regiersquo;s work program.nbsp;

    L.Y

    By

