NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada, on Thursday welcomed in his office at the Sanayeh palace, Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, Nicoletta Bombardieri.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on nbsp;issues related to the cultural cooperation programs between the Ministry of Culture and the Italian Embassy.nbsp;

