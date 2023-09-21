Shockingly Quick Defeat Shows Putin Is Now Too Weak to Defend His Allies

SPUTNIK

Vladimir Putin’s backyard just got a whole lot smaller.

A year and a half after the Russian president’s rash, illegal, blundering invasion of Ukraine, Russian peacekeepers have been forced to admit defeat in the faraway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, handing control back to Azerbaijan after a 24-hour military offensive.

For Azerbaijan, which began talks with Karabakh’s Armenian separatist leaders on Thursday to formally take back control of the region, it looked like a surprisingly swift conclusion to a 35-year conflict that has cost thousands of lives.

Read more at The Daily Beast.