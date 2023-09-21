Rupert Murdoch Stepping Down From Fox and News Corps

Mike Segar/Reuters

Rupert Murdoch announced in a memo sent to all staffers on Thursday morning that he is stepping down from his role as chairman and CEO of News Corp and chairman of Fox Corp.

“I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News. For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change,” Murdoch, 92, wrote in his announcement. “But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole Chairman of both companies.”

The memo, which was obtained and reviewed by The Daily Beast, continued: “Neither excessive pride nor false humility are admirable qualities. But I am truly proud of what we have achieved collectively through the decades, and I owe much to my colleagues, whose contributions to our success have sometimes been unseen outside the company but are deeply appreciated by me. Whether the truck drivers distributing our papers, the cleaners who toil when we have left the office, the assistants who support us or the skilled operators behind the cameras or the computer code, we would be less successful and have less positive impact on society without your day-after-day dedication.”

