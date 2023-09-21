Rupert Murdoch is stepping down from running Fox News and is handing the reins to his son, Lachlan

Rupert Murdoch at his annual party at Spencer House, St James’ Place in London, on June 22, 2023.

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Rupert Murdoch is stepping down from his current role on Fox News, according to media reporter Brian Stelter, who posted the news on X Thursday morning.

“I’m writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News,” Murdoch said in a memo to Fox employees obtained by Stelter.

“For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change,” Murdoch said in the memo. “But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole Chairman of both companies.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

