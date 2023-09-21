Republican Chip Roy says his colleagues are going to ‘eat a s*** sandwich’ and ‘deserve it’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Frustrated Republican Rep. Chip Roy told his Republican colleagues that they are “going to eat like shit” and “probably deserve it” for opposing a relief bill that would prevent a government shutdown.

The Texas congressman has clashed with critics of the plan to cut non-defense spending by eight percent and boost border security, which he believes would appeal to all sides of the party.

Roy wrote the proposal that would keep the government funded for 30 days, and kept Defense and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding at 2023 levels.

But the Republican Study Committee (RSC) added an amendment that would make the deal even more conservative.

His excited comments left the party in chaos over plans to avoid a federal government shutdown within 11 days.

But a defiant Speaker of the House of Representatives has vowed to fight on and shame critics who oppose bills that would fund the government beyond the September 30 deadline.

A group of hardline conservatives are holding the proposals hostage in an effort to make Kevin McCarthy look weak.

Republican Party negotiators in the House of Representatives on the Short-Term Resolution Continuation Act declared it “dead in the water” on Wednesday as they scheduled an emergency conference-wide meeting for that afternoon.

“If a Republican opposes a thirty-day, eight percent cut to the non-defense, non-veterans federal government with the best border security law we’ve ever had, I honestly don’t know what to say to my colleagues. Republicans other than you are going to eat a sandwich, and you probably deserve to eat it,” he said Wednesday.

“I’m an equal opportunity basher of stupidity, and I think this is stupid.”

‘We are currently trying to figure out what we are going to do next.

“I have, in my opinion, put forward an enormously useful path to bringing together people from across the ideological spectrum within the conference so that we can unite and send a message to the Senate, looking for someone who can come up with another alternative.” can come.’

House Republicans couldn’t even advance a highly popular defense spending bill Tuesday — with opposition from five conservatives who thwarted efforts to pass just one of 12 appropriations bills.

So far, only one bill — for military construction and veterans affairs — has passed the House of Representatives, with 10 days to go before the end of the fiscal year. The Senate has not passed any.

It is unclear whether they will proceed as planned with a vote on a short-term continuing resolution (CR), which is likely to receive even less support than the defense appropriations bill.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy declined to say whether he would bring the bill to the floor on Thursday as originally planned. “We’re not going to give up, we’re never going to stop,” he said vaguely.

The CR would drop the September 30 deadline, which would lead to a government shutdown, until October 30.

Republican Party negotiators in the House of Representatives worked Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning to tweak an agreement between the right-wing Freedom Caucus and the pragmatic Main Street Caucus to shore up support after more than a dozen Republicans, mostly from the Freedom Caucus (HFC ), said they would oppose it. It.

McCarthy is also dealing with chronic threats to his speakership from Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida.

Gaetz placed the blame squarely on McCarthy if the government were to shut down because she had not given Republicans top marks on the twelve appropriations bills they had long called for. He promised that breaking a spending deal with Democrats would lead to a motion to evict.

“We will have a government shutdown and that is absolutely Chairman McCarthy’s fault. We can’t blame Joe Biden for not moving our individual spending accounts. We can’t blame the Democrats in the House of Representatives. We can’t even blame Chuck Schumer in the Senate,” Gaetz told reporters.

“If Speaker McCarthy is confident that Democrats will pass a continuing resolution, I would call the Capitol moving van to his office fairly quickly because I expect he would leave the Speaker’s office fairly quickly.”

Roy, who helped draft the CR bill, predicted that the RSC amendment would not change the tide of the deal as he pushed back against Republican Party leadership for not releasing the details of the spending battle sooner. had brought.

“Leadership should have asked the questions we have now in July. We should have done this. “We shouldn’t have been broken for six weeks,” he said. “But here we are.”

All this is for a bill that would not pass the Senate, but would give the House a starting point to work on a deal to keep the government open while lawmakers sort out their differences over twelve separate appropriations bills .

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman challenged the House to pass a spending bill by promising to sue if they prevented a government shutdown.

“If those crooks in the House of Representatives stop trying to shut down our government and fully support Ukraine, I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week,” said the senator, whose signature Carhartt robe made the subject has been the subject of many discussions. examined this week, wrote on X.

Fetterman’s casual attire came into question after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer abolished the business attire requirement on the Senate floor, which meant a suit and tie for men.

The freshman senator went on a raw offense against X after Republicans criticized his attire. “I think if I vape and get the pig during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero,” Fetterman wrote Tuesday, referencing the recent Beetlejuice controversy involving Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.