Italian PM urges UN to wage ‘war without mercy’ on migrant trafficking

NNA – Italy#39;s prime minister on Wednesday urged the United Nations to launch a quot;global war without mercyquot; against migrant smugglers, after a surge of arrivals on the island of Lampedusa.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, right-wing prime minister Giorgia Meloni said that Italy, which next year heads the Group of Seven wealthy democracies, was ready to lead efforts against the quot;slave traders of the third millennium.quot;

quot;Can an organization like this which reaffirms in its founding document the faith in the dignity and worth of human beings turn a blind eye to this tragedy?quot; she asked.

quot;I believe it is the duty of this organization to reject any hypocritical approach to this issue and wage a global war without mercy against the traffickers of human beings,quot; she said.

quot;To do so we need to work together at every level. Italy plans to be on the frontline on this issue.quot;

Meloni, who heads the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, took office in part on pledges to crack down on migration.

Some 8,500 people landed on Italy#39;s southern island of Lampedusa from 199 boats between Monday and Wednesday last week, according to the UN#39;s International Organization for Migration.

The group is largely made up of people from sub-Saharan Africa who have gone to Tunisia, which is suffering from economic tumult and where President Kais Saied has railed against dark-skinned people.

Meloni put the blame on human traffickers, calling them a quot;mafiaquot; who earn as much as drug smugglers, but said Italy would also work to address root causes and help African nations quot;grow and prosper.quot;

quot;Africa is not a poor continent. To the contrary, it is rich with strategic resources,quot; she said.–AFP

nbsp;

========R.H..