5:00 pm nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Graduation ceremony for bachelorrsquo;s degree students ldquo;Batch of Hope in Educationrdquo; for the academic year 2023 at the Lebanese University Faculty of Science (2), under the patronage and in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Education, Judge Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, at the theater of Pierre Gemayel University Complex – Al-Fanar.nbsp;

