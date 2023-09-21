Russia says 19 Ukrainian drones downed over Crimea, Black Sea, and regions

NNA – Russian aerial defence systems destroyed a wave of 19 Ukrainian drones that were launched overnight in attacks against targets in the Russia-annexed Crimean peninsula, the surrounding Black Sea and other regions of Russia.

The Russian defence ministry said early on Thursday that it hadnbsp;ldquo;thwartedrdquo; the attacks by Ukrainersquo;s aircraft-typeunmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

ldquo;In the night from 20th to 21st September, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with lethal drones on sites in the Russian Federation was intercepted,rdquo; the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

ldquo;Air defence systems destroyed 19 Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea, and one each over the territories of Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions,rdquo; the ministry said.

The Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia border eastern Ukraine, while Oryol is closer to the capital, Moscow. The defence ministry provided no details on casualties or possible damage.

Kyiv has promised to recapture the Black Sea peninsula and Ukrainian forces have launchednbsp;aerial attacks with increasing frequency on targets in Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russian naval targets in the Black Sea have also been hit, including attacks by surface seaborne drones launched by Kyiv.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian military said its forces hadnbsp;successfully struck a Russian Black Sea fleetnbsp;command post near Sevastopol in Crimea.

Ukrainian media reported that loud explosions were heard in Crimea, particularly in the area of the Belbek and Kacha military airfields. Both are located north of Sevastopol.–agenciesnbsp;

