    Gemayel: Escalation of incidents will not be in anyone’s interest, especially those who fabricate them

    NNA – Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel, wrote on X platform: quot;From Ain Ebel to Awkar, yesterday witnessed two serious incidents that reveal an intention to escalate field actions by those seeking to destroy the republic.quot;

    quot;The Lebanese people wish to eliminate checkpoints, identity verification, and gunfire at embassies ndash; scenes by establishing a respected state. Beware of the escalation of these incidents, as they will not be in anyone#39;s interest, especially those who fabricate them,quot; he noted.

