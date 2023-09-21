Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib contacts US Ambassador from New York, vehemently condemns attack on embassy

    By

    Sep 21, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, currently on an official visit to New York, on Thursday contacted by phone US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, to whom he vehemently condemned the attack on the US embassy in Awkar.nbsp;

    Minister Bou Habib stressed the need to hold the perpetrators accountable and impose harshest penalties against them, highlighting ldquo;Lebanonrsquo;s commitment to ensuring the necessary protection for foreign diplomatic headquarters in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.rdquo;

    ==========R.H.

    By

