Kataeb Party leader, UK Ambassador tackle latest developments

NNA – Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, on Thursday met with British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, with whom he discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region. The meeting affirmed the importance of having ldquo;Britain play a role with the international community to help Lebanon emerge from its political crisis and restore regularly functioning state institutions, starting with the election of a president of the republic who represents the aspirations of the Lebanese, protects sovereignty, and carries out reform.rdquo;

==========R.H.