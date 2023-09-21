Every 36 minutes, a child in the US is diagnosed with cancer. Here’s how Hyundai is funding research to find a cure.

Cancer patients and survivors, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white Hyundai vehicle and doctors’ lab coats to represent the collective fight against pediatric cancer and an enduring symbol of hope for a cure.

Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children (ages 0 to 19) in the US, with a child diagnosed with cancer every 36 minutes. However, due to advancements in technology, improvements in data analysis, and research collaboration, it can be successfully treated — and more than 84% of children diagnosed with cancer survive five years or more.

Every September, the nation spotlights the need for more awareness and support in the battle against pediatric cancer. This month, many organizations, advocacy groups and healthcare institutions band together through a series of events and dedications that honor the children, the survivors and the heroes who dedicate their lives to finding new treatments and improving the health of children and young adults with cancer. The goals are often to show support, raise awareness and fund research that will improve cure and care for children diagnosed with the disease.

For 25 years, Hyundai has been on a quest to end childhood cancer with Hyundai Hope On Wheels. What started as a local effort in 1998 with a group of New England-area dealers has turned into a nationwide cause that is backed by Hyundai Motor America and its network of over 830 dealers across the country, with a portion of every new vehicle purchase supporting the cause. By fueling cutting-edge research, igniting public awareness, and working with leading partners and hospitals nationwide, it has its sights set on a world free of pediatric cancer.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels has provided research and support grants to some of the nation’s top pediatric hospitals and research centers. This year Hope On Wheels made its largest commitment in a single year with a record $25 million in grants and survivorship efforts which was announced earlier this year at the New York International Auto Show. This year’s $25 million brings the organization’s lifetime donation total to $225 million, a historic milestone to celebrate its 25th year.

September is the most important time of year for Hyundai Hope On Wheels and its life-saving mission. During the month of September, grants are presented during the nonprofit’s signature event, Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies. Cancer patients and survivors, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white Hyundai vehicle and doctors’ lab coats to represent the collective fight against pediatric cancer and an enduring symbol of hope for a cure. These ceremonies have become synonymous with the foundation, especially in September, with handprints symbolizing the namesake of the nonprofit itself, hope.

Bringing hope to others

Hope also takes shape in those children who have entered remission or won their battle against childhood cancer. Every year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels selects a new National Youth Ambassador to travel the country and share their personal stories of hope and courage and help spread awareness of the fight against pediatric cancer.

This year’s youth ambassadors are Raynie Clark, an 11-year-old from a town outside Las Vegas, Nevada and Oliver Foster, an 11-year-old from Bloomington, Illinois. There have been over 10 selected ambassadors who have inspired others with their messages of hope, many of whom have gone on to become leading voices in their communities.

“No child should ever have to hear the words ‘you have cancer.'”

Working together with the physician-research community, companies like Hyundai are seeking to find a day when no child loses his or her fight with cancer again. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is an integral part of Hyundai’s global vision of Progress for Humanity.

“No child should ever have to hear the words ‘you have cancer’,” said John Guastaferro, executive director of Hyundai Hope On Wheels. “To make that vision a reality takes all of us. The resilience, courage, and optimism of childhood cancer patients and families is an inspiration, and my hope is that others feel inspired to be part of our movement.”

Without necessary funding, potentially life-saving research, and new treatment therapies will go undone. Join the Hyundai journey and help spread the word. Through direct participation in a local charity or organization or personal involvement, we can all come together to help put an end to pediatric cancer.

Click here for more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels’ efforts to end pediatric cancer.

