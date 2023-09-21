I’m an ex KGB agent who was taught to seduce men – and I can show you how to get any man you want: My five top tips include a mind trick you should play on men

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A former Russian spy who seduced foreign agents with her “pillow talk” has created a company that teaches women how to win the man they want.

Aliia Roza, 39, was born behind the Iron Curtain in Kazakhstan and spied for the Russian government shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

She said she was a “female James Bond” and became an expert in “the psychology of men” until she was able to obtain top-secret information by flirting with enemy agents.

No longer a spy, in July 2017 she launched her own private members club, teaching women how to win over any man they want.

Aliia teaches its 2,000 members that it doesn’t matter what you look like: you can still get what you want from men, she says.

She said the key is trust, but her most controversial lessons include pretending to know secrets about your date to make her paranoid.

Aliia Roza is an expert at charming the opposite sex, having spent years in the military to become a master manipulator.

Born in the USSR into a family of several high-ranking generals, the 36-year-old was expected to follow in their footsteps and enlist to become a spy.

Aliia received training in manipulation, seduction, persuasion, and neurolinguistic programming, with orders that included going covert to trap targets.

She offers exclusive one-on-one sessions to other women on how to change their behavior with sessions costing £200 an hour, and her latest business earns her up to £1.5 million a year.

Aliia’s private members club is ‘Super Lady’, where women gain access to exclusive red carpet events hosted by brands such as Versace and Chanel.

‘When I organize an event I invite them to fashion presentations or afternoon tea, I have access to celebrities and luxury fashion brands that is difficult to get.

“They come and meet, hang out, have a drink and get really exclusive access.”

Aliia, who lives in Los Angeles but lives a jet-setting lifestyle that frequently takes her to Europe, said: “When I was in school I was nerdy and bullied.

“I was the only Asian-looking person in a white crowd and kids harassed me.

‘They called me ugly because I had pimples. He was very insecure.

“Both my mother and father were part of the Soviet secret services, so I guess it was natural for me to do that too.”

‘The KGB’s seduction techniques are not sustainable because they are too powerful; this knowledge can kill’ – she says

Aliia, who has been married five times, said: “The worst thing you can do when trying to seduce someone is to focus on provocation, addiction or obsession.”

‘They taught me everything about spying, how to walk, how to put on makeup and, most importantly, how to understand the psychology of men.

“It was like being a female James Bond.

‘They created our charisma – our aura – and taught us the best techniques to seduce people.

‘Since then I have adapted all of these techniques to my daily life.

‘Whether you’re overweight, short, whatever, it’s all about charisma.

‘The best thing you can do is stand in front of a mirror, look at yourself every day and find five characteristics that you like about yourself.

‘It doesn’t matter what it is: it can be a facial feature, or even your feet or your hands.

“It’s like tricking your brain into thinking, ‘I’m a goddess.’”

“Once you induce a man’s natural desires, you can get any man you want.”

When she was 17, Aliia was approached by the FSB (formerly KGB) to train her in the dark arts of espionage, she claims.

Aliia says that the secret to seducing men, whether as a spy or as a civilian, is trust, and this is the basis of the lessons she learns in her new club.

“Just like I was taught in spy school, everything comes from your state of mind,” he said.

Aliia, married five times, says women looking to attract men should “be horny” when they meet a man.

“It’s about inducing man’s animal desires,” he said.

Another of Aliia’s tips is that women should try to get aroused before a date.

‘A woman needs to adore herself every day and little by little her confidence grows stronger.

“She will start to feel the stares of other men.”

Aliia also says that women should never have sex with men on the first date if they really want a guy.

“Sex is valued more if the man does not give it to her immediately,” she said.

“In recent years, men have also become less confident when approaching women for fear of how they will be perceived,” says Aliia.

‘I once went to the beach and brought a large adjustable wrench, several men asked me, we joked and then we started getting to know each other’ – says Aliia

‘It’s like a limited edition. First you seduce the brain, then sex is a big prize for a man and you should never give up the biggest prize on the first date.’

‘It’s like Cinderella; the prince wouldn’t find her if she was there all the time. It’s about generating intrigue. Don’t be an open book.

And the leftist advice doesn’t end there, Aliia also states that “never giving a direct answer” is another essential tip for leaving men in love.

She added: “If a man asks you a direct question, a good response is to say…why don’t you guess?”

“This increases your intrigue and keeps men guessing.”

And if that doesn’t work, Aliia has an even more controversial trick.

“You can say something like, ‘I heard something from your friends,’ but don’t tell them what it is,” he said.

‘Maybe it’s a bit cruel, but you make up that you’ve heard something and you never tell them what it is.

“It works every time, then the guy will think, ‘Oh my God, what happened, maybe he met my ex!’

“It will make his brain start thinking about the woman even more.”

Aliia claims he “studied in the same program as Putin” but calls his attack on Ukraine “unforgivable.”

“A few years ago, the Russian government contacted me again and told me they had more missions for me,” he said.

‘I said fuck no, never ever.

“I want to live a normal life and use my abilities for good.”