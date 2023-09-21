WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“Whether you’re new to Facebook or a long-time user, you may want to keep your personal and professional relationships separate, or you may want to keep one profile linked to a community you’re a part of and another profile just for friends. . ”Meta wrote. “Creating multiple personal profiles allows you to easily organize who you share with and what content you view in different parts of your life. Think of one profile for the food scene you love and another to keep up with your friends and family.”

You can have up to four additional Facebook profiles. You can switch between them from the menu that can be accessed when you tap your profile photo at the bottom right of the toolbar. However, the additional profiles have some limitations to get started; the Messenger app doesn’t support them, and for now, features like Facebook Dating, Facebook Marketplace, and Professional Mode can’t be accessed from your additional profiles.

Meta said it’s been experimenting with the feature for the past year and that “we’re hearing from people that a clearer organization of friends, groups, and interests helps them feel freer to interact with the audience they think is most relevant.” The company even acknowledged how much people like finstas: “We’ve seen the success of separate interest-based accounts on Instagram, so we’re excited to bring this option to Facebook.”

The feature will roll out globally starting Thursday and will take place over “the next few months.” If you return to the app to create a Facebook account, you may notice a new logo.

Facebook officially embraces fake profiles