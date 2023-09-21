Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati deplores attack on US embassy, follows up on incident with security apparatuses

    By

    Sep 21, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday followed up on the shooting incident at the entrance of the US Embassy in Awkar.nbsp;

    The PM made a series of contacts with the leaders of the countryrsquo;s security apparatuses, with whom he review the available data about the incident and requested stringent measures whilst probing the incident and unearthing its circumstances.

    Moreover, Mikati stressed that quot;the protection of diplomatic missions in Lebanon is something that cannot be compromised at all; no one is allowed to resume old patterns of sending political messages, a thing which made the Lebanese suffer lot.quot;

    The PM also affirmed that the security apparatuses were on alert to unveil the circumstances which have led to this heinous incident.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    1-Year-Old & 3-Year-Old Dead After Pickup Rear Ends Amish Buggy In Upstate NY

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Nashville Man Shot With Rifle By Girlfriend’s Ex While Sitting In Parked Car: Cops

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Jeremy Hunt: Tax reductions are nearly impracticable

    Sep 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    1-Year-Old & 3-Year-Old Dead After Pickup Rear Ends Amish Buggy In Upstate NY

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Nashville Man Shot With Rifle By Girlfriend’s Ex While Sitting In Parked Car: Cops

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Jeremy Hunt: Tax reductions are nearly impracticable

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Teen, 18, charged with murdering retired LA police chief in hit-and-run while his friend filmed it is hit with EIGHTEEN new charges, including stealing a car

    Sep 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy