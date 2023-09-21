Mikati deplores attack on US embassy, follows up on incident with security apparatuses

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday followed up on the shooting incident at the entrance of the US Embassy in Awkar.nbsp;

The PM made a series of contacts with the leaders of the countryrsquo;s security apparatuses, with whom he review the available data about the incident and requested stringent measures whilst probing the incident and unearthing its circumstances.

Moreover, Mikati stressed that quot;the protection of diplomatic missions in Lebanon is something that cannot be compromised at all; no one is allowed to resume old patterns of sending political messages, a thing which made the Lebanese suffer lot.quot;

The PM also affirmed that the security apparatuses were on alert to unveil the circumstances which have led to this heinous incident.nbsp;

============R.H.