Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    News

    Drake Continues His One-Sided Beef With Megan Thee Stallion

    By

    Sep 21, 2023 , , , ,
    Drake Continues His One-Sided Beef With Megan Thee Stallion

    Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty

    After riling up Halle Berry over the weekend, Drake is continuing his gross antics toward women by seemingly dissing Megan Thee Stallion (again) at a concert in her hometown.

    At a recent stop in Houston on his It’s All a Blur Tour, the Canadian rapper gave a warm shoutout to a woman in the audience named Meg, while taking a dig at the Grammy-winning musician of the same name.

    “I got to give a shoutout to somebody here who’s been with me since the beginning of my career,” Drake says in a now-viral video from the concert. “Her name is Megan… Real H-town love. Shoutout to Meg one time for real—not that Meg, this Meg.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    1-Year-Old & 3-Year-Old Dead After Pickup Rear Ends Amish Buggy In Upstate NY

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Nashville Man Shot With Rifle By Girlfriend’s Ex While Sitting In Parked Car: Cops

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Jeremy Hunt: Tax reductions are nearly impracticable

    Sep 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    1-Year-Old & 3-Year-Old Dead After Pickup Rear Ends Amish Buggy In Upstate NY

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Nashville Man Shot With Rifle By Girlfriend’s Ex While Sitting In Parked Car: Cops

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Jeremy Hunt: Tax reductions are nearly impracticable

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Teen, 18, charged with murdering retired LA police chief in hit-and-run while his friend filmed it is hit with EIGHTEEN new charges, including stealing a car

    Sep 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy