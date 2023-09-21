Drake Continues His One-Sided Beef With Megan Thee Stallion

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty

After riling up Halle Berry over the weekend, Drake is continuing his gross antics toward women by seemingly dissing Megan Thee Stallion (again) at a concert in her hometown.

At a recent stop in Houston on his It’s All a Blur Tour, the Canadian rapper gave a warm shoutout to a woman in the audience named Meg, while taking a dig at the Grammy-winning musician of the same name.

“I got to give a shoutout to somebody here who’s been with me since the beginning of my career,” Drake says in a now-viral video from the concert. “Her name is Megan… Real H-town love. Shoutout to Meg one time for real—not that Meg, this Meg.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.