The Island Packet/Getty

Convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges on Thursday, saying he wants his son—the one he didn’t kill—to see him “take responsibility.”

Murdaugh’s courtroom confession came with tears.

​​“I want to take responsibility. I want my son to see me take responsibility,” said Murdaugh, clad in an orange jumpsuit, according to the Associated Press. “It’s my hope that by taking responsibility, the people I’ve hurt can begin to heal.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.