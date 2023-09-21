Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo explains why he can’t wait to drink, get high and bet $10K on Deion Sanders and Colorado… while live on the air on ESPN

Colorado has captured the attention of viewers in the US with a 3-0 start

And that apparently includes Chris Russo, who has big plans to watch the Buffs

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has a whole day planned for Saturday, as he revealed he’ll be drinking, taking a marijuana gummy and betting on Deion Sanders’ Colorado with his wife out of town.

Sanders and Colorado have captured national attention with their 3-0 start to the season, including their disappointment over last year’s Playoff finalists TCU.

And Russo has apparently been caught up in the hype too, with the sports radio legend planning to ‘bet on the ranch’ on the Buffaloes’ test in Oregon.

“Here’s what I’m going to do this weekend… I’m going to stop by and take the two dogs, Bo and Riley, for a walk. At about 12 o’clock I sit down and make an early cocktail. Cut a gummy in half,” Russo said on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“At about 3:25, when I’m done, I don’t drive anymore, in the house, 3:25. I’ll pass the call on to Fat Rob. 718-504… ‘Rob, you know what, what the hell. I can’t argue for Oregon.”

Chris Russo revealed his action-packed Saturday while speaking on ESPN’s ‘First Take’

Marcus Spears was left in faith by ‘Mad Dog’s’ plans for his Saturday afternoon

Deion Sanders has led Colorado to a 3-0 record thus far in his first season at the school

“Okay, I’ll pretend on TV. Put 10 dimes on Colorado and Deion to win the game.”

“So at 3:25 I sit down with my shorts on, with a T-shirt, with a cocktail, and the other half of the gummi.”

Russo’s plan left fellow “First Take” panelists Stephen A. Smith and Marcus Spears in disbelief.

And while Colorado is a huge 21.5-point underdog to Oregon, according to The Action Network, Russo apparently has confidence in Sanders’ group.

“I’m betting on the ranch and Saturday afternoon the Buff is driving me crazy.”

Kick-off for the match is set for 3:30ET.