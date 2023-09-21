‘Veep’s’ Matt Walsh Exits ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pending WGA Deal

Hollywood To You/Star Max

Apparently, not everyone on Dancing with the Stars is content to cross the WGA’s picket line. Actor and writers guild member Matt Walsh has decided to sashay away from the show in deference to his union, as pickets continue outside the studio.

In a statement posted to his verified Instagram account, the Veep alum wrote that he’s “taking a pause from Dancing with the Stars until an agreement is made with the WGA.” He added that he’d initially joined the show “under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement.

On Thursday morning, however, the union apparently informed Walsh that DWTS “is considered struck work,” at which point, he wrote, he walked out of rehearsal.

Read more at The Daily Beast.