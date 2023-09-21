2 Chase business credit cards brought back their highest-ever welcome bonus worth $900 — even more if you redeem it as points

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Chase’s Ink Business Cash and Ink Business Unlimited are both good options for small business owners.

MoMo Productions/Getty Images

If you have a small business or side hustle, it really helps to keep your expenses separate from any personal spending — especially when tax season rolls around. But limiting your business spending to certain credit cards doesn’t just help organize your finances; it can also earn you even more rewards, since the best business credit cards offer bonus points or cash back on common business categories like office supply stores, internet, and phone services.

Two of our favorite business cards — the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card – Product Name Only and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card – Product Name Only — just brought back their highest-ever welcome offer that can earn you even more than usual for meeting a minimum spending requirement as a new cardholder.

Ink Business Cash and Ink Business Unlimited elevated welcome offers

Starting today and running for a limited time (we don’t know the end date yet), the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card – Product Name Only and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card – Product Name Only are offering new cardholders Ink Business Cash® Credit Card – Intro Bonus.

That’s $150 more in value than the typical welcome bonus. You don’t even have to meet a higher minimum spending requirement to earn this higher bonus.

These two cards earn cash back, but if you have certain other Chase credit cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points — like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card – Product Name Only, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Product Name Only, or the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Product Name Only — you can convert your cash back into points to redeem them for travel at a higher value.

That means the new welcome offer on the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card – Product Name Only and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card – Product Name Only could be redeemed as 90,000 Chase points as opposed to $900 in bonus cash. According to our points and miles valuations, Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth 1.8 cents apiece on average when you redeem them for travel, so you’re looking at up to Ink Business Cash® Credit Card – Featured Reward Value in value from the welcome offer.

Which card is right for you?

Both the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card – Product Name Only and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card – Product Name Only have a Ink Business Cash® Credit Card – Annual Fee annual fee and offer an intro APR of Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card – Intro APR, then Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card – Regular APR APR.

But the way the two cards earn rewards is different. If the new welcome offer has you interested but you’re not sure which card is a better fit for you, here’s a rundown of how they differ.

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card – Product Name Only

This card earns bonus cash back on different business-related spending categories:

5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable, and phone services each account anniversary year2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year

You’ll earn 1% cash back on all other purchases, with no cap on what you can earn.

Read our Ink Business Cash card review for more details.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card – Product Name Only

Instead of earning bonus cash back on certain spending categories, this card earns 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no cap on what you can earn.

If you don’t spend a lot at office supply stores and internet, phone, and TV, this earning structure will likely be the better option. It’s also a better option for those who prefer simplicity and don’t want to keep track of bonus categories.

You can learn more in our Ink Business Unlimited card review, and check out our comparison of the Ink Business Cash vs. the Ink Business Unlimited card.

We don’t know how long this elevated welcome offer will stick around, so don’t wait too long to apply if you’re interested!

Read the original article on Business Insider