Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    News

    Kevin McCarthy Takes Yet Another L in Shutdown Sh*tfight

    By

    Sep 21, 2023 , , , , ,
    Kevin McCarthy Takes Yet Another L in Shutdown Sh*tfight

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    With a government shutdown just nine days away, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) still can’t get his party’s act together.

    After a nightmare week of being steamrolled by conservative hardliners, and subsequently slammed by fed-up moderates, McCarthy suffered another humiliating defeat on Thursday when a vote to bring a defense spending bill to the floor failed.

    Funding the Pentagon is usually one of the easiest things for House Republicans to pass, and Thursday’s vote was, according to Politico, supposed to show that the party has a path to possibly passing a wider spending bill that would avert a government shutdown on Oct. 1.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    1-Year-Old & 3-Year-Old Dead After Pickup Rear Ends Amish Buggy In Upstate NY

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Nashville Man Shot With Rifle By Girlfriend’s Ex While Sitting In Parked Car: Cops

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Jeremy Hunt: Tax reductions are nearly impracticable

    Sep 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    1-Year-Old & 3-Year-Old Dead After Pickup Rear Ends Amish Buggy In Upstate NY

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Nashville Man Shot With Rifle By Girlfriend’s Ex While Sitting In Parked Car: Cops

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Jeremy Hunt: Tax reductions are nearly impracticable

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Teen, 18, charged with murdering retired LA police chief in hit-and-run while his friend filmed it is hit with EIGHTEEN new charges, including stealing a car

    Sep 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy