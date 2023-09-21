Hollywood-Loved Eco Shoe Brand Veja Steps Into the ’90s with Newest Sneaker Launch

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Star-favorite shoe brand Veja throws it back to the ’90s. The eco-conscious footwear label has introduced the V-90, an athletic-inspired silhouette with a wider footwell and chunky sole – so don’t be surprised if you see it on comfort-loving celebrities.

Available in women’s and men’s sizes, the Veja V-90 Leather Sneakers ($180-$195) are finished with the certified B Corp company’s signature V appliqué on the sides and logo print on the back of the collar. They are available in all white, gray white and eggshell white with hints of baby blue, terracotta, forest green and beige. The upper is made from 100 percent organically traced leather sourced from Uruguay, which Veja says is “known for its livestock farming culture and the quality of its leather.” The leather is tanned in Brazil using a process that requires less water, and comes from livestock that do not come from deforested areas or have been exposed to antibiotics, pesticides, GMOs or chemical fertilizers.

The insole is made of 42 percent sugar cane, 12 percent organic cotton (which uses less water to produce), 11 percent Amazon rubber and 11 percent recycled polyester; while the sole is made from 40 percent Amazon rubber and 10 percent recycled rubber. The lining is made of 100 percent recycled polyester and the shoelaces are made of 100 percent organic cotton.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lily Collins, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne and Jennifer Garner are just a handful of eco-conscious stars who stepped out in Veja’s sustainable kicks in Paris.

The V-90 sneakers are available at Bergdorf Goodman, Northstream, Turn And Shopbop next to Veja’s website. View and shop the shoes in each color below.

Veja V-90 women’s sneakers in extra white MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Turn | Shopbop Veja Veja V-90 women’s sneakers in extra white Pierre MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Northstream | Turn Veja Veja V-90 sneakers in Pierre White $180 Buy now

Veja V-90 men’s sneakers in extra white/umber MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Bergdorf Goodman Veja Veja V-90 men’s sneakers $195 Buy now