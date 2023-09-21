Former Texas Pastor Sentenced To Prison After Discovery of Child Pornography Stash

AUSTIN, Texas (DOJ) – A Georgetown man was sentenced in a federal court in Austin on Wednesday to 70 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release for an enhanced charge of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, David Lloyd Walther, 57, knowingly searched for, downloaded, distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material, including child pornography—some of which depicted prepubescent minors—using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing network. During a search of Walther’s home and vehicle in November 2022, two large computer hard drives were located and found to contain more than 100,000 images and more than 5,000 videos of child sexual abuse material. At the time of his arrest, Walther was the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock.

In addition to the prison and supervised release terms, the judge also ordered Walther to pay restitution of $61,000.

“Many families in the Round Rock area placed their trust in this man when he served as a leader in faith for their community,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I hope that those families can find comfort in knowing our law enforcement partners and justice system are committed to protecting them, ensuring that predators such as Walther cannot continue to pose a threat to innocent children.”

“This case was especially disturbing given the defendant’s position of trust in the community,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich, Jr. for the FBI San Antonio Division. “This sentencing sends a strong message to child predators that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will never relent in our duty to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation wherever these crimes are present in our nation.”

The FBI San Antonio Division’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case with assistance from the Round Rock Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center.

