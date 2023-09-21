I Want to Live In Spanx’s Oprah-Approved AirEssentials Collection

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Spanx.

I’ve never had a too-cool attitude when it comes to wearing loungewear outdoors. When I was in college, going to my early morning classes in last night’s PJs basically became my uniform. And during the pandemic, it brought me great joy that my affinity for feeling cozy 24/7 had been normalized. Nowadays, though, it seems like we’ve slipped into a happy medium between dressing up and staying comfortable. And I found the perfect clothing line that is a mixture of both: the Spanx AirEssentials Collection.

As a shopping writer, I love a good celeb recommendation. With the amount of gifting and PR packages I receive, I’ve gotten to try some of the absolute best of the best products on the market. This isn’t meant to be a brag, but to highlight my point that when Hollywood’s A-listers put their stamp of approval on a product, it’s safe to say it’s usually a recommendation worth taking. Spanx has a record of making Oprah’s favorite things list throughout the years (she loves the perfect pant). With this latest line, the famous talk show host herself has said the AirEssentials collection “feels like a hug” and is the “softest material I have felt”—and she’s not wrong.

