Judge Excludes Testimony from ALL of Bankman-Fried’s Expert Witnesses

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial is scheduled to begin next month, but he is already racking up a series of legal losses.

The latest: On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan excluded testimony from all seven of the disgraced wunderkind’s expert witnesses. He simultaneously denied Bankman-Fried’s motion to exclude one of the government’s witnesses.

Kaplan rejected the testimony for multiple reasons, including because their disclosures were inadequate, they sought to improperly give the jury legal instructions, or their statements would have involved “semantic camouflage” to influence jurors about Bankman-Fried’s state of mind.

