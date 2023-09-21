Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    News

    Judge Excludes Testimony from ALL of Bankman-Fried’s Expert Witnesses

    By

    Sep 21, 2023 , , , , ,
    Judge Excludes Testimony from ALL of Bankman-Fried’s Expert Witnesses

    Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

    Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial is scheduled to begin next month, but he is already racking up a series of legal losses.

    The latest: On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan excluded testimony from all seven of the disgraced wunderkind’s expert witnesses. He simultaneously denied Bankman-Fried’s motion to exclude one of the government’s witnesses.

    Kaplan rejected the testimony for multiple reasons, including because their disclosures were inadequate, they sought to improperly give the jury legal instructions, or their statements would have involved “semantic camouflage” to influence jurors about Bankman-Fried’s state of mind.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    1-Year-Old & 3-Year-Old Dead After Pickup Rear Ends Amish Buggy In Upstate NY

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Nashville Man Shot With Rifle By Girlfriend’s Ex While Sitting In Parked Car: Cops

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Jeremy Hunt: Tax reductions are nearly impracticable

    Sep 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    1-Year-Old & 3-Year-Old Dead After Pickup Rear Ends Amish Buggy In Upstate NY

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Nashville Man Shot With Rifle By Girlfriend’s Ex While Sitting In Parked Car: Cops

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Jeremy Hunt: Tax reductions are nearly impracticable

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Teen, 18, charged with murdering retired LA police chief in hit-and-run while his friend filmed it is hit with EIGHTEEN new charges, including stealing a car

    Sep 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy