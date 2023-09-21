Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    ‘Two people have been shot’ at Toyota Service Center in Berkeley, California as cops tell residents to avoid the area

    Berkeley police are urging residents to avoid the area as they deal with a ‘critical incident’

    By Emma James for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 3:38 PM EDT, September 21, 2023 | Updated: 3:54 PM EDT, September 21, 2023

    Authorities are responding to a “critical incident” at a Toyota auto depot in California after reports of gunfire.

    Berkeley police are asking people to avoid the area of ​​Eastshore Highway between Buchanan Street and Harrison Street due to a “critical incident.”

    Sources said KTVU that “at least two people” have been shot at the Service Center, amid reports of “shots fired.”

    The incident was reported around 11:35 a.m. PDT as police rushed to the scene of the unconfirmed shooting.

    One employee told the station that the incident occurred on the second floor, adding, “Someone was yelling a gun,” before being told to evacuate the building.

    Dozens of emergency services were stationed on site near the dealership.

    This is a development story.

