At Least 1 Dead After Bus Carrying Band Camp Kids Crashes in New York

At least one person was dead and 46 hurt on Thursday afternoon when a bus carrying music students from a suburban New York high school rolled down an embankment in Orange County.

The group was headed to Greeley, Pennsylvania, for a band camp that was set to run through Sunday, according to the Farmingdale School District on Long Island.

“Police and emergency responders [are] on the scene, as well as district administration,” the statement said. “We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details.”

