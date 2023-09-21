At Least 1 Dead After Bus Carrying Band Camp Kids Crashes in New York

REUTERS/Phil Noble
At least one person was dead and 46 hurt on Thursday afternoon when a bus carrying music students from a suburban New York high school rolled down an embankment in Orange County.
The group was headed to Greeley, Pennsylvania, for a band camp that was set to run through Sunday, according to the Farmingdale School District on Long Island.
“Police and emergency responders [are] on the scene, as well as district administration,” the statement said. “We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details.”