Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    News

    At Least 1 Dead After Bus Carrying Band Camp Kids Crashes in New York

    By

    Sep 21, 2023 , , ,
    REUTERS/Phil Noble

    At least one person was dead and 46 hurt on Thursday afternoon when a bus carrying music students from a suburban New York high school rolled down an embankment in Orange County.

    The group was headed to Greeley, Pennsylvania, for a band camp that was set to run through Sunday, according to the Farmingdale School District on Long Island.

    “Police and emergency responders [are] on the scene, as well as district administration,” the statement said. “We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details.”

