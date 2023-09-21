Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Nashville Man Shot With Rifle By Girlfriend’s Ex While Sitting In Parked Car: Cops

    NASHVILLE (MNPD) – Eduardo Paz, 19, is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault for firing shots from a rifle into a vehicle parked on Shawn Drive Tuesday night, striking and critically injuring his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, age 22, who was in the driver’s seat. She was in the front passenger seat but was not injured. Paz fled in a car.

    Patrol officers in the 4800 block of Highlander Cove spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect car. After further investigation, Paz was taken into custody early this morning at a nearby Highlander Cove residence.

    Paz remains jailed on $550,000 bond.

