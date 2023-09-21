1-Year-Old & 3-Year-Old Dead After Pickup Rear Ends Amish Buggy In Upstate NY

A tragic incident occurred in northern New York when a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of two young children, aged 1 and 3, and injuries to four others.

The collision took place around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, when a pickup truck driven by Charlene Kring, 26, collided with the buggy, both traveling in the same direction along a county route in Alexandria, near the Canadian border.

Upon arriving at the scene, an officer discovered four children and two adults inside the buggy in urgent need of medical assistance. Despite efforts to save the life of the 1-year-old child at the scene, they could not be revived, and the 3-year-old child later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, police said.

The remaining four occupants of the buggy were transported to nearby hospitals, while Charlene Kring emerged from the accident without any injuries.

The sheriff’s office has chosen not to disclose the identities of the victims or any additional details regarding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

