Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    News

    Students’ Vile Jim Crow-Inspired Lynching Messages Spark Community Outrage

    By

    Sep 22, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Students’ Vile Jim Crow-Inspired Lynching Messages Spark Community Outrage

    Snapchat

    A school district in Alabama has been getting hammered by critics online after high school students allegedly exchanged racially violent and threatening messages—including remarks about lynching Black people—on social media.

    On Tuesday, SnapChat messages circulated between students within the Oneonta City Schools district, sparking an investigation after three students reported the horrific exchange of messages to administrators.

    “This afternoon, three students reported a Snapchat message from the previous evening occurring off campus between several other students that were offensive and divisive,” Oneonta City Schools posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. “I’m proud of the students for reporting this to their administrators as it speaks highly of them and their rapport with their administrators.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: ‘Full hulk’ golfer is a 41-year-old realtor from Ohio with extensive criminal past that includes arrests for drugs and ‘intent to riot’: Once threatened a neighbor in street wearing only his underwear

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Watch 49ers’ Trent Williams PUNCH Giants DT A’Shawn Robinson in first half of Thursday Night Football… but San Francisco OT is NOT ejected

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    In case you missed Facebook’s incredibly subtle logo change, Meta has a 1,600-word explanation for you

    Sep 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: ‘Full hulk’ golfer is a 41-year-old realtor from Ohio with extensive criminal past that includes arrests for drugs and ‘intent to riot’: Once threatened a neighbor in street wearing only his underwear

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Watch 49ers’ Trent Williams PUNCH Giants DT A’Shawn Robinson in first half of Thursday Night Football… but San Francisco OT is NOT ejected

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    In case you missed Facebook’s incredibly subtle logo change, Meta has a 1,600-word explanation for you

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Chris Christie Mocks Trump’s ‘Failed Social Media Site’

    Sep 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy