Inter Miami ticket prices PLUMMET after it is announced Lionel Messi will miss upcoming MLS rivalry clash against Orlando City

Lionel Messi was forced out during Miami’s game against Toronto on Wednesday

And he will miss the Herons’ derby clash against Orlando on Sunday afternoon

Lionel Messi will not play against Orlando City this weekend – and his absence has caused the price of Inter Miami tickets online to plummet.

Messi left Wednesday’s match against Toronto just 37 minutes into the game with muscle fatigue, and head coach Tata Martino announced afterwards that he would be missing on Sunday – with his status for the US Open Cup also in question.

Now, according to CheckChoosethe ticket market has adjusted to that news, with the entry price for the Orlando game being just $50.

Before that news was announced, tickets on the site for the game cost as much as $177 to get in — 71 percent more.

The average price for the game before Thursday was a whopping $325.

According to TickPick, someone even paid $1,220 per person ($2,440 total) for two tickets in Row A of Section 35.

Lionel Messi looked upset as he sat on the bench after being taken off the pitch due to muscle fatigue

Fans were caught on camera leaving their seats immediately after Lionel Messi left the pitch

Inter Miami fans flocked to the exits immediately after Messi was substituted on Wednesday night.

The worrying substitution came just two minutes after one of the team’s best players, Jordi Alba, also left the field with some discomfort.

In the immediate aftermath of the double substitution, fans were captured on camera making their way to the exit, leading to speculation that they were heading home with Messi no longer on the pitch.

Every time Miami plays, the stadium is flooded with pink Messi shirts, worn by fans young and old

That may not have been the case after other fans suggested they were simply trying to avoid the queues at the food and drink stalls as half-time quickly approached.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: ‘It’s going to be busy at half time for food,’ while another added: ‘I’m sure they’ll be back.’

Elsewhere, a supporter had a more negative view of the clip, writing: ‘These aren’t Inter fans, these are Messi fans. I love that the GOAT plays for my hometown team, but these people are the most annoying you will ever meet.

Miami will host the Houston Dynamo in the Cup final on Wednesday – less than a week from now.