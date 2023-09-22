ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (THV 11) — A state trooper has retired after an internal review began after he performed a PIT maneuver on the wrong vehicle during a high-speed chase, according to the Arkansas State Police. Arkansas State Police (ASP) said that troopers on Sept. 10 were chasing two vehicles down I-40 in St. Francis County while traveling over 100 miles per hour.

RAW VIDEO:

VIDEO REPORT:

Read the full story from THV 11 here.

The post OOPS! Arkansas Trooper Retires After PIT Maneuver On Wrong Car appeared first on Breaking911.