Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    News

    I’ve Battled Alopecia Since Age 14—Here Are the Hair Care Products I Swear By

    By

    Sep 22, 2023 , , , , , ,
    I’ve Battled Alopecia Since Age 14—Here Are the Hair Care Products I Swear By

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    At 14, I was diagnosed with Alopecia Areata, which is a disease that can occur when one’s immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in hair loss. After finally getting diagnosed after battling sudden hair loss, I began treatment with bi-weekly visits to the dermatologist to have shots injected into each bald spot multiple times to promote regrowth. It took a lot of time and multiple treatments to see visible regrowth, and oftentimes, new bald spots would appear while others were finally going away, which can be both discouraging and infuriating.

    While I’ve since gotten my alopecia areata under control, I’ve noticed that my hair has slowly begun to lose volume as I get older. While this thinning is more even than the patches of baldness from my teenage years, it always freaks me out to see huge chunks of hair in the shower after washing my hair. Terrified of re-experiencing acute alopecia areata, I recently decided it was time to invest in some preventative—and corrective—hair loss products to help keep my hair intact and prevent future flare-ups. While I’m not a dermatologist or alopecia expert, these over-the-counter hair care products have helped my hair look thicker and healthier.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: ‘Full hulk’ golfer is a 41-year-old realtor from Ohio with extensive criminal past that includes arrests for drugs and ‘intent to riot’: Once threatened a neighbor in street wearing only his underwear

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Watch 49ers’ Trent Williams PUNCH Giants DT A’Shawn Robinson in first half of Thursday Night Football… but San Francisco OT is NOT ejected

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    In case you missed Facebook’s incredibly subtle logo change, Meta has a 1,600-word explanation for you

    Sep 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: ‘Full hulk’ golfer is a 41-year-old realtor from Ohio with extensive criminal past that includes arrests for drugs and ‘intent to riot’: Once threatened a neighbor in street wearing only his underwear

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Watch 49ers’ Trent Williams PUNCH Giants DT A’Shawn Robinson in first half of Thursday Night Football… but San Francisco OT is NOT ejected

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    In case you missed Facebook’s incredibly subtle logo change, Meta has a 1,600-word explanation for you

    Sep 22, 2023
    News

    Chris Christie Mocks Trump’s ‘Failed Social Media Site’

    Sep 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy