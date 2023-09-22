I’ve Battled Alopecia Since Age 14—Here Are the Hair Care Products I Swear By

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

At 14, I was diagnosed with Alopecia Areata, which is a disease that can occur when one’s immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in hair loss. After finally getting diagnosed after battling sudden hair loss, I began treatment with bi-weekly visits to the dermatologist to have shots injected into each bald spot multiple times to promote regrowth. It took a lot of time and multiple treatments to see visible regrowth, and oftentimes, new bald spots would appear while others were finally going away, which can be both discouraging and infuriating.

While I’ve since gotten my alopecia areata under control, I’ve noticed that my hair has slowly begun to lose volume as I get older. While this thinning is more even than the patches of baldness from my teenage years, it always freaks me out to see huge chunks of hair in the shower after washing my hair. Terrified of re-experiencing acute alopecia areata, I recently decided it was time to invest in some preventative—and corrective—hair loss products to help keep my hair intact and prevent future flare-ups. While I’m not a dermatologist or alopecia expert, these over-the-counter hair care products have helped my hair look thicker and healthier.

