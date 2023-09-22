Vile trolls’ disgusting message to woman attacked by Rottweilers as she recovers in hospital – unsure about whether her arm can be saved

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Vile internet trolls and strangers have been unleashed on the young woman savagely mauled by her pet Rottweilers as she recovers from her horrific injuries, faced with the uncertainty of whether her injured arm can be saved.

Nikita Piil, 31, suffered serious injuries to her arms and legs after she was violently attacked by dog ​​Bronx, seven, and Harlem, four, at her Success home in Perth on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Piil’s horrified neighbors tried to hit her fence with a bat and spray the large dogs with a garden hose to try to stop the attack, but to no avail.

Police arrived at least 10 minutes after neighbors first heard Ms. Piil’s screams and officers shot Bronx. The dog was then euthanized by a veterinarian.

Harlem was seized by council rangers and taken to the local pound, where he remains, while a full investigation into the attack continues.

Five days later, Ms Piil remains in a serious but stable condition at the Royal Perth Hospital.

Doctors are battling to save one of Ms Piil’s arms after she suffered significant blood loss and severe bites to her limbs.

Online trolls found her Facebook page clogged with posts dedicated to her beloved Rottweilers – and targeted her as she recovered in hospital.

“No wonder you can’t keep your dogs.” Look at you. You only bought them for aesthetic reasons. Now look. You’re in the hospital knowing your dogs are dead,” said one vile troll.

He wasn’t the only keyboard warrior.

“IT’S NEVER THE DOG BUT ALWAYS THE OWNER,” said another. “I don’t think the breeder is to blame, but policy should regulate who can own what type of dog.

A third said: “It’s never a good idea to have two dominant male dogs. I have owned six Rotts for many years, but always a male and a female together.

On a photo of her kissing the dog, another said: “The dogs have been too spoiled without much respect for her.” This dog absolutely hated her at that moment.

Others are using the Facebook account calling for a ban on Rottweilers.

“Anyone reading this, help ban these aggressive breeds. There was another dog attack in Sydney this morning, involving two Rottweilers. Enough is enough! Ban the breed already,” one Australian woman captioned a photo she shared of her dogs.

Another said: “I don’t understand why they want to keep dangerous dogs as pets. »

Some Australians claimed his garden was too small to accommodate such large dogs.

Meanwhile, the breeder of one of the Rottweilers who almost killed a woman says she knew the dog was “placid” and believes the owner’s actions must have triggered the attack.

“It’s unlikely that a Rottweiler would attack someone for no reason,” she told The West on Tuesday.

“In this case there must have been a fight between the two dogs and I feel like maybe the owner got involved in trying to separate the dogs and somehow got involved. another placed between the two.”

“Seeing two dogs fighting is traumatic for any owner. Especially when trying to separate them on your own.

The breeder also hit back at claims that the Bronx was bred for violence.

“We don’t breed dogs for fighting. We do not breed dogs for safety reasons. We breed them primarily for exhibition and to place in family units,” she said.

“This dog’s bloodlines come from show bloodlines, so they are absolutely not known to (attack).”

She added that online trolls accusing Ms Piil of neglecting the dogs were wrong, saying both dogs were “very well looked after and very loved”.

The deluge of comments sparked a furious response from Ms Piil’s supporters.

“Can you please stop writing nonsense about breeders and dogs and let Nikita recover from her injuries? This was traumatic enough for her without anyone adding to the drama of what happened. Please be considerate of Nikita and her family,” one wrote.

Another wrote: “How insensitive some of these comments are. Nobody deserves this. From what I can see, she’s a good human. Nothing to do with your appearance. I wish you a quick recovery.’

Mrs. Piil was a famous dog lover and had a sign on her door that read, “Beware of the Rottweiler.”

His Facebook page is also largely dedicated to his beloved Rottweilers.

In a photo where the two dogs posed in front of a dug-out artificial turf, Ms Piil wrote: “My babies” next to a black heart.

In a birthday post from the Bronx, Ms. Piil wrote: “I couldn’t ask for a more amazing, cheeky, loyal, intelligent and protective little companion.

“You are my whole world.”

Harlem will remain at Cockburn Council’s animal management facilities until investigations into this “incredibly tragic” incident are finalized.

“There is no set period for how long a dog attack investigation should take,” said Michael Emery, the council’s head of community safety and ranger services.

“It will depend on the availability of witnesses and the circumstances of the attack. But generally speaking, we plan to finalize our investigations within a few weeks.

“The investigation involves examining the circumstances of the attack, whether the dog was provoked, witness statements and any injuries sustained.”

“As this is an open investigation, we cannot provide additional information on the details at this time.”

The council added that it had no record of Rottweiler attacks before last Saturday, but confirmed two barking complaints about dogs had been received last year.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Cockburn City Council for an update.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook has called for an investigation into the circumstances leading to the horrific attack.

“What we need to do is continue to educate dog owners and community members about the dangers – the potential dangers – of these types of breeds, but we’ll just monitor the situation.

“But thank you to everyone who responded to this difficult situation and my condolences to everyone affected by the event.”