Christy Turlington reveals she was once FIRED from a runway show because she’d gained ‘a little bit of weight’ after she quit SMOKING – as she admits painful incident triggered her to step back from modeling

Christy, 54, was punished for gaining weight at the height of her career

The fashion star was then inspired to focus on her education instead

Mother of two opens up with other supermodels in new documentary

Christy Turlington has told of the shocking moment she was left out of a catwalk show in Paris because she had gained ‘a bit of weight’ after quitting smoking.

The fashion icon, 54, became one of the most successful models in history thanks to her cover girl looks and enviable figure, but in Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, Christy revealed how she was punished at age 26 for a small fluctuation in her weight.

“I remember I was in Paris for couture in 1996 and I gained a little weight because I had stopped smoking, and… I got released from a show,” the mother of two recalls.

But instead of feeling pressured to diet or change her fitness regimen, Christy was inspired to step away from working as a full-time model and turn her attention to education.

Christy Turlington was once removed from a catwalk show in Paris because she had ‘gained a bit of weight’

The fashion icon, 54, revealed how she was punished at the age of 26 (pictured), due to a small fluctuation in her weight

She explained, “I remember feeling like, ‘Well, I’m not going to let this make me feel bad. I just made a decision for myself, which is probably one of the best decisions I’ve made.

“And so maybe this is the right time. I don’t want to subject myself to any more.”

The supermodel went on to study at New York University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a concentration in Comparative Religion and Eastern Philosophy.

The model opened up about her university experience, claiming these were the “most important years of my life.”

She said: “Those were some of the most important years of my life because that’s when I was able to really invest in myself and who my future self would be.

‘I just found so much inspiration to do so many other things. It was such an incredible four years.”

Christy’s decision to quit smoking was made all the more poignant because her father was diagnosed with lung cancer two years after she was released from the show due to her weight.

Dwain Turlington died six months after his diagnosis, at the age of 63. The loss inspired Christy, who first picked up the habit as a teenager, to become an anti-smoking activist.

Christy’s decision to quit smoking after taking up the habit as a teenager was made all the more poignant just two years after the incident when her father was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Instead of feeling pressured to lose weight, Christy – who was 26 at the time – was inspired to step back from full-time modeling; Pictured on the left in 1990 and on the right in 1991

Elsewhere in the Apple TV+ docuseries, the runway legend opened up about her groundbreaking career path, alongside fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista.

The documentary charts the rise of the women who made millions, dated movie stars and cemented their supermodel status after the iconic music video for George Michael’s song Freedom in 1990.

It is the first time that all four remaining icons – Tatjana Patitz died of breast cancer earlier this year – have come together to discuss the phenomenon in depth.

While the series basks in the women’s exceptional beauty, it doesn’t shy away from the uglier issues they faced, including domestic violence and racial inequality.

The typically reserved Linda is seen in tears as she talks about being left disfigured by a botched cosmetic procedure.

In the Apple TV+ docuseries, the fashion icon talks about her groundbreaking career alongside fellow supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell

The Canadian beauty also shared claims that her ex-husband Gérald Marie abused her during their five-year marriage.

Cindy recalls an awkward interview with Oprah Winfrey in 1986 that left her feeling ‘romantic’, while Naomi revealed she was in perimenopause after being caught with a ‘hot flash’ during a docu-series photo shoot.

The British model also spoke candidly about how her childhood issues with grief and abandonment played a major role in her battle with substance abuse.

The Supermodels is now available to stream on Apple TV+