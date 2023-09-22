Chris Christie Mocks Trump’s ‘Failed Social Media Site’

CNN

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, who has made a point to not shy away from calling out Donald Trump, challenged the former president Thursday to “stop hiding behind” his “failed social media site” and participate in the second GOP debate next Wednesday at the Reagan Library in California.

Trump, who did not attend last month’s Fox News debate, made a series of posts critical of the former New Jersey governor on Truth Social late Wednesday, prompting CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer to ask Christie to respond to Trump’s broadsides—including being called a “grifter.”

“He doesn’t like when people stand up to him and call him out on the nonsense that he’s involved in,” Christie said, egging on the perhaps-too-frequent poster to “keep it coming.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.