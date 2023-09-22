Watch 49ers’ Trent Williams PUNCH Giants DT A’Shawn Robinson in first half of Thursday Night Football… but San Francisco OT is NOT ejected

The swing happened with just seconds left before halftime as the 49ers led 17-6

No expulsions were issued after the altercation, which raised eyebrows among many

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams threw a punch at Giants player A’Shawn Robinson as tempers boiled over near the end of the second quarter of Thursday night’s NFL action.

With the 49ers leading 17–6 and seconds remaining before halftime, a shoving match broke out between the two lines of scrimmage, as San Francisco’s signal caller Brock Purdy took a knee to the quarterback to send both teams to the locker rooms.

However, the Giants’ defensive line did not let their rivals walk off the field so easily before the end of the half.

Robinson – gave Williams – a tackle from the left – a bit of an unexpected rush on the play, with the latter retaliating by shoving his opponent.

Replays then show Robinson getting in Williams’ face before he throws a right hook at the Giants defensive tackle.

Trent Williams (left) hit A’Shawn Robinson (right) after a QB knee just before halftime

Players had to be separated after the fight as Williams appeared to shove his opponent before throwing a right hook at him

The pair were separated by players from both teams in an attempt to cool things down.

No ejections were issued following the altercation, raising eyebrows among many at X, formerly known as Tweet.

“So we’re just ignoring the fact that Trent Williams just punched Robinson?” How do they know how to show and discuss that in the replay? No ejection? Wow, huge miss on @NFLonPrime #NYGvsSF,” said former NFL center Shaun O’Hara.

Former NFL center Shaun O’Hara was baffled by the referees’ choice not to call ejections, while a reporter claimed Williams was protecting teammate Aaron Banks. Another user joked in response to the incident on social media

“It looked like Trent Williams was protecting Aaron Banks, who took an unnecessary shove from A’Shawn Robinson,” explains The Athletic’s David Lombardi.

“Trent Williams is a first-ballot Hall of Famer #BangBang,” one NFL fan joked in response to the brawl.

More often than not, a hit leads to an automatic ejection, but the officials may have missed Thursday night’s incident, although no staff at the Arc McNally Gameday Central (AMGC) in New York noticed it either.

Meanwhile, Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, who holds a franchise tag, has been ruled out of action for New York against San Francisco.