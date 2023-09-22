EXCLUSIVE: ‘Full hulk’ golfer is a 41-year-old realtor from Ohio with extensive criminal past that includes arrests for drugs and ‘intent to riot’: Once threatened a neighbor in street wearing only his underwear

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A middle-aged man who went crazy over a golf ball has been identified as an Ohio resident with a history of prior arrests for “threatening behavior.”

John Warren Reeb, 41, from the small village of Archbold, went viral in an astonishing clip in which he argued with fellow players over a ball before taking off his shirt and challenging them to a fight.

This summer alone, the 6-foot-2 man has been arrested twice for aggressive behavior outside the home — including one incident in which he threatened his neighbor while wearing only underwear, according to local news reports.

The confrontation on the golf course begins when Reeb, wearing a green polo and khaki shorts, is accused of stealing someone else’s ball – which he clearly has no intention of giving back.

“You’re leaving after I didn’t give you a damn thing,” he says, holding up the ball.

Another golfer then says he’s not willing to “fight” on the golf course, which somehow provokes a wild reaction from Reeb.

“I’ll plant you, motherfucker,” he says. “Get the fuck off the cart now!”

He then rips off his shirt and screams, tensing his muscles, before shouting, “See that! That’s a guy who’s been to heaven, bitch. And you want to test God?

“Come and get it, you damn pile!”

However, the other golfers have clearly seen enough and eventually decide to drive away.

Excited Reeb – who was identified by help from Marco Polo – then shouts to other spectators: “Been to heaven… leave me alone!”

But this isn’t the first time Reeb has gone into ‘hulk mode’ against apparent strangers – and his previous police encounters have involved alleged drug possession, aggressive behavior and trespassing.

On July 26, Reeb, wearing only his underwear, allegedly threatened a 26-year-old man named Christian William Griteman in his hometown, police said. Archbold Buckeye.

Police spoke with both men and Reeb was issued a citation for disorderly conduct under the Archbold Municipal Code.

Just three days later, around 1:15 a.m., police were called to reports that a shirtless Reeb was apparently chasing a vehicle down the street.

The car was driven by a woman, who is not mentioned in the official report.

Police tracked down Reeb, but he fled home and would not answer the door when officers knocked.

Charges of obstructing official business and threatening were filed in connection with this incident.

On July 15, he was also charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly yelling at 48-year-old Archbold resident Keith Perry as he got into his truck early in the morning to go to work.

The police report states that Reeb spat at the truck and then tried to spit on Perry through the car’s open window. Archbold Buckeye.

August brought two more arrests for Reeb. His last arrest took place on August 10, when police investigated reports that he was “causing trouble with others.”

Reeb was taken into custody and transported to the Northwest Ohio Corrections Center. He has since been released.

Earlier in August, he was charged again with a misdemeanor warrant.

In November 2017, Reeb was also convicted of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and sentenced to 150 hours of community service and a $560 fine.

His other alleged crimes include possession of narcotics in December 2015 and trespassing earlier this year.