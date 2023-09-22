Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents are embroiled in the crypto exchange’s troubles. Here’s what we know about the Stanford Law professors.

FTX has sued Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, seeking to recover millions

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been embroiled in legal troubles since the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange in November.

The 31-year-old faces seven charges of fraud and conspiracy relating to the exchange’s collapse and is in jail. His trial on federal fraud charges is scheduled to begin on October 3.

Now, Bankman-Friend’s parents — longtime Stanford law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — are caught up in FTX’s troubles too.

On September 18, FTX Trading filed a lawsuit against Bankman and Fried accusing them of using their influence to “siphon” millions of dollars from the company for their own personal benefit and “their chosen pet causes.”

FTX alleged, among other things, that Bankman and Fried had accepted the transfer of a $10 million cash gift and a $16.4 million luxury property in The Bahamas to them — even when they knew the exchange was on the brink of collapse.

“Despite presenting itself to investors and the public as a sophisticated group of cryptocurrency exchanges and businesses, the FTX Group was a self-described ‘family business,'” the lawsuit claims.

The complaint filed in the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy case in Delaware seeks to recover some damages from Bankman and Fried.

A representative for Bankman-Fried declined to comment to Insider. Legal representatives for Bankman and Fried did not immediately to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Attorneys for Bankman and Fried told the Associated Press in a Wednesday statement that the lawsuit is a “dangerous attempt to intimidate Joe and Barbara and undermine the jury process just days before their child’s trial begins.”

They added that the claims in the lawsuit are “completely false.”