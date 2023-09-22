Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents are embroiled in the crypto exchange’s troubles. Here’s what we know about the Stanford Law professors.

Sam Bankman-Fried and his mother, Barbara Fried.
Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman are the parents of FTX cofounder Sam Bankman-Fried.
Fried and Bankman, who stuck close by their son’s side through the fallout from FTX’s collapse, are now being sued by FTX.
Here’s what we know about them.
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been embroiled in legal troubles since the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange in November.
The 31-year-old faces seven charges of fraud and conspiracy relating to the exchange’s collapse and is in jail. His trial on federal fraud charges is scheduled to begin on October 3.
Now, Bankman-Friend’s parents — longtime Stanford law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — are caught up in FTX’s troubles too.
On September 18, FTX Trading filed a lawsuit against Bankman and Fried accusing them of using their influence to “siphon” millions of dollars from the company for their own personal benefit and “their chosen pet causes.”
FTX alleged, among other things, that Bankman and Fried had accepted the transfer of a $10 million cash gift and a $16.4 million luxury property in The Bahamas to them — even when they knew the exchange was on the brink of collapse.
“Despite presenting itself to investors and the public as a sophisticated group of cryptocurrency exchanges and businesses, the FTX Group was a self-described ‘family business,'” the lawsuit claims.
The complaint filed in the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy case in Delaware seeks to recover some damages from Bankman and Fried.
A representative for Bankman-Fried declined to comment to Insider. Legal representatives for Bankman and Fried did not immediately to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.
Attorneys for Bankman and Fried told the Associated Press in a Wednesday statement that the lawsuit is a “dangerous attempt to intimidate Joe and Barbara and undermine the jury process just days before their child’s trial begins.”
They added that the claims in the lawsuit are “completely false.”
Bankman-Fried, who faces multiple fraud charges tied to the spectacular collapse of FTX, is now in a Brooklyn jail known for its poor conditions.
Bankman-Fried has been held in the Metropolitan Detention Center for more than a month after US District Judge Lewis Kaplan revoked his bail on August 11.
The former crypto mogul was previously on house arrest after posting a $250 million bail on December 22, shortly after he landed in the US after being extradited from the Bahamas.
As part of his bail terms, Bankman-Fried, who also cofounded crypto trading firm Alameda Research, was required to stay at his parents’ home while he awaits trial.
His parents live in a multimillion-dollar home in Stanford, in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to state records and news reports.
Zillow estimated the value of the five-bedroom home at about $4 million, while Redfin’s estimate was $3.1 million as of January.
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12, and said he was staying in a complex with his parents at the time. The next day, his parents attended his court hearing in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, where he was denied bail. They later visited the prison where their son was being held.
In December, The Wall Street Journal reported the couple as telling friends that they expected their son’s legal bills to wipe them out financially.
Bankman-Fried — who was — also appeared beaten down after his arrest.
“I’m broke and wearing an ankle monitor and one of the most hated people in the world,” Bankman-Fried wrote in an unpublished draft of a Twitter thread written after his arrest late last year, the New York Times reported on September 19.
“There will probably never be anything I can do to make my lifetime impact net positive,” added Bankman-Fried in the published draft of a Twitter thread.
Puck reporter Teddy Schleifer, who visited Bankman-Fried in January while he was under house arrest, said that his parents were some of the only people he still spoke to. Bankman-Fried told Schleifer that he hadn’t spoken to former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, former FTX director of engineering Nishad Singh, or former FTX CTO Gary Wang since mid-November.
“A lot of the people who I was closest to were my colleagues,” Bankman-Fried said when asked whether he still had any childhood friends living nearby. “Most of the people who I was friends with are not talking to me.”
“For a number of years, I was incredibly lucky and fortunate in terms of a lot of the relationships and support that I had,” Bankman-Fried continued. “Now there’s basically nothing left.”
Schleifer reported that Bankman-Fried spent his days playing video games, scrolling Twitter, writing pages of recollections about his last days at FTX, and “doing a hell of a lot of ruminating and antsy pottering” around his parents’ home. Bankman and Fried also bought their son a German shepherd called Sandor, Schleifer reported.
Bankman helped FTX recruit its first lawyers, joined FTX executives in meetings on Capitol Hill, and advised his son as he prepared to testify before the House Financial Services Committee, The New York Times reported in December. Bankman regularly flew to the Bahamas, per The Times.
The Times also reported that Bankman organized an FTX event at Miami Heat’s FTX Arena in March 2022, where local high school students pitched business ideas to a panel of judges.
A spokesperson for Bankman told The Wall Street Journal in December that Bankman was a paid FTX employee for 11 months, during which he worked on charitable projects, and was not involved in running the company.
On September 14, Bloomberg reported that Bankman helped to develop marketing materials for FTX’s inhouse cryptocurrency, and was a key legal advisor.
FTX alleged in its September 18 lawsuit against Bankman and Fried, that the latter he had complained about his $200,000 salary, according to an exchange between Bankman-Fried and his father in January 2022.
Bankman had emailed FTX’s head of administration that he should’ve been getting $1 million a year instead, the lawsuit alleged. He then brought the complaint to Bankman-Fried’s attention and looped in Fried on the issue.
FTX’s lawyers then wrote that: “In other words, Bankman lobbied his son to massively increase his own salary.”
Bankman-Fried then gifted his parents $10 million in funds from Alameda and the $16.4 million property in Bahamas within two weeks of his father’s complaint about his salary, the lawsuit alleged.
The lawsuit also alleged Bankman donated $5.5 million to Stanford University to “curry favor with and enrich his employer at the FTX Group’s expense.”
Barbara Fried worked as a professor of law at Stanford until she retired from teaching in September 2022. Her scholarly interests were “at the intersection of law, economics, and philosophy,” according to her biography on the university’s website.
The New York Times reported in December that Fried and her husband were popular faculty members at Stanford and regularly hosted dinners for colleagues.
Fried writes short stories and poems. She also penned a biography of the economist and lawyer Robert Hale and worked as a review editor for the journal Philosophy & Public Affairs.
Fried graduated from Harvard University in 1983, per her Stanford biography. Her first job after graduating was as a law clerk to US circuit judge J. Edward Lumbard of the Court of Appeals. She went on to practice as an associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.
Fried joined Stanford as an assistant professor in 1987 and went on to win multiple awards for excellence in teaching. She also had stints as a visiting professor at New York University Law School, her biography says.
Fried cofounded Mind the Gap, a Democratic super-PAC, from which she resigned in November 2022, The Times reported.
Prior to FTX’s collapse, Bankman-Fried was a poster boy for effective altruism, a movement in which followers commit to doing the most good for the largest number of people using science, evidence, and reason.
Will MacAskill, an academic at Oxford University and a central force behind effective altruism, is said to have introduced Bankman-Fried to the movement. However, Bankman-Fried’s parents appear to have had some hand in shaping his philosophical outlook.
An article published on the website of Sequoia Capital, the venture capital firm, said Bankman and Fried raised their son on utilitarian beliefs, including family discussions about how to do the greatest good for the largest number of people.
Both have an academic interest in corporate ethics, and his mother has written a review of a book by Peter Singer, the philosopher seen by many as the originator of the effective altruism movement.
Bankman-Fried said at The New York Times DealBook Summit that his parents “bore no responsibility” for FTX’s downfall.
“Anyone close to me, including my parents and employees and coworkers, who fought with the company to push forward, they were hurt by this,” he said.”I feel really grateful for the support my parents are still giving me throughout all of this.”
September 22: This story has been updated throughout with new developments.