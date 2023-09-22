In Georgia, Donald Trump May Have Just Met His Match in Battle

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The latest move by a Georgia judge ruling that two defendants could be tried separately from Donald Trump and 16 others in the Georgia 2020 election case could prove problematic for the former president.

That’s according to MSNBC legal analyst and host of the Justice Matters podcast Glenn Kirschner, who joins The New Abnormal this week to spell out Trump’s latest legal challenges stemming from the separation of Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro’s cases.

