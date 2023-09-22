What’s in Shirvo’s pants? The bizarre item Sunrise host Matt stuck down his trousers live on air that shocked co-host Natalie Barr

<!–

Sunrise host Matt Shirvington shocked his co-hosts on Friday when he decided to put a portable fan down his pants.

The 44-year-old was co-hosting a segment on the best wearable gadgets to use this summer with Natalie Barr and Mark Beretta when he pulled off the bizarre stunt.

He was demonstrating how to use the portable “waist clip fan” when he decided to attach the fan to the inside of his pants.

“It blows air and you can share it,” he explained.

“But if you get really hot, you can turn it around and do it this way,” Matt added as he put the fan in his pants.

‘Woooo chilling. It’s cool in the pants. It actually feels really nice,” he continued as Natalie and Mark burst out laughing.

It comes just days after Natalie surprised viewers when she disappeared midway through Wednesday’s show, but she had a good reason for leaving early.

The 55-year-old was co-hosting Channel Seven’s breakfast show with Matt when she revealed at 8.11am that she would be leaving to attend her youngest son Hunter’s last school meeting.

“Today is a big day for me, it’s our last son’s last school assembly so I’m about to leave,” she told viewers.

‘It’s quite emotional and it’s a bit of a milestone. It’s a big day.’

Natalie explained that Hunter’s school hosted a “big gathering” with families in attendance, followed by a celebratory lunch.

“(It’s a big deal), especially because it’s my last (child) going through high school, so I’ll be releasing the rest of the show,” she added.

After a series of live crosses and ad breaks, Natalie was replaced by newsreader Monique Wright at 8.24am.