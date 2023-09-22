Mother of Jesus Ayala, teen charged with murdering retired LA police chief in Vegas hit-and-run while his friend filmed it, says she ‘doesn’t know if God can forgive this’ – as he is hit with 18 fresh charges

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The mothers of two teenage boys are said to be behind the case sick manslaughter with hit and run of a retired police chief Vegas have spoken out after they were both charged as adults.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, are suspected of deliberately hitting Andreas Probst, 64, as he rode his bicycle along an empty highway in the city’s northwest around 6 a.m. on August 14.

Ayala was arrested the same day, accused of being the driver behind the wheel of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra that struck the retired officer.

Meanwhile, Keys, who was arrested this week after a police appeal for information, is believed to have been the passenger who instigated the attack and filmed a sick video.

Ayala has been hit with 18 new charges over the incident, including murder, attempted murder, assault with use of a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, and numerous separate charges of theft and burglary.

His mother has said she “doesn’t know” whether her son – who was 17 at the time – can be forgiven for his alleged crimes.

She told me earlier 8 News now: ‘I don’t know why he did this. I don’t know if God can forgive this.’

Meanwhile, Keys, who was believed to be wearing a face mask at the time of the sickening collision, was arrested by police five weeks after the incident.

His mother told 8 News Now via text message: “My son’s side of the story will be told – ‘the truth’ – and not the inaccuracies the media will try to portray.”

The suspects appeared for their arraignment in Las Vegas court Thursday afternoon wearing navy blue uniforms from the Clark County Detention Center.

Ayala, who has a large tattoo on his right cheek, appeared bored in court photos.

Meanwhile, Keys looked dejected as he listened to Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe confirm there was a legal basis for their arrests.

During an earlier court hearing, two of Keys’ family members were crying, and one of Ayala’s female relatives was also present.

She shielded her face and held back tears as she walked past reporters outside the courtroom afterward, the newspaper said log.

Ayala has a long criminal history in child welfare, according to 8 News Now, while Keys was placed in child protective services at the age of eight.

Keys’ mother was charged with five counts of child abuse in 2016 after police found her five children – aged between two and nine – home alone with no access to food, a knife left on the kitchen counter and the house in poor condition, according to reports the police. the canal.

Police said they also tied the teens to at least three hit-and-run incidents the same day. They believe the killing of Probst, a former police chief in Bell, California, ended the wave.

Graphic video shows a dashboard view from the front seat of a vehicle approaching Probst from behind as he drove along the curb on an otherwise traffic-free road.

Laughter and commentary are heard from inside the car before Probst, wearing a red shirt and dark shorts, was punched and thrown against the windshield.

A final image of the moving car shows the retired top cop on the ground next to the curb.

Deputy Police Chief Nick Farese called the “intentional” collision in a stolen vehicle and the sick video “an act of cowardice that has personally shocked me in my 22 years in law enforcement.”

“We are devastated by Andy’s senseless murder,” she said. “Andy’s life was taken by two individuals who did not believe the lives of others mattered.”

Probst urged prosecutors to “bring these crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”