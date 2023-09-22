Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    Tecovas Partners With Designer Kristopher Brock to Debut First-Ever Women’s Apparel Collection

    Texas-based bootmaker Tecovas is at it again with another fantastic collaboration that’ll have you rocking western wear wherever you go. Hot on the heels of its recent collab with country musician Thomas Rhett, Tecovas has partnered with Texas-born fashion designer Kristopher Brock to release a limited-edition women’s capsule collection, and we’re in love with all the whimsical, ’70s-inspired western pieces.

    The feminine, frontier-inspired collab includes eight dresses, one blouse, three boots, and a must-have ranch scarf that incorporates Tecovas’ signature western style and craftsmanship with Brock’s unmistakable tailoring and modern aesthetic.

