Shannon Beador seeking to compensate owner of Newport Beach, California property she damaged in drunken crash … and looking at treatment options

Shannon Beador says she will pay for the damage she caused after she got drunk crashed her car into a house and was arrested Saturday for DUI and hit-and-run.

The incident occurred after The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, 59, was spotted at a Newport Beach, California establishment called A Restaurant.

Beador’s attorney Michael Fell has been in contact with the owner of the Newport Beach property where the reality star was injured while driving under the influence, insiders said TMZ Thursday.

Beador is trying to “make things right” by compensating the property owner for the damage caused, the source said, and has said she will pay for any necessary repairs as a result of the incident.

Beador is also exploring different options to get treatment but has not taken any action yet, the source told the outlet.

Although the situation remains “very new to her,” the source told the newspaper, Beador is focused on receiving professional help following the dangerous incident.

According to TMZBeador was arrested Saturday in the upscale Orange County city after authorities say she crashed into a house, parked in the middle of a street and pretended to walk her dog.

Beador’s vehicle was seized by authorities and she was subsequently released without bail.

The Newport Beach Police Department made the announcement People Monday reported that Beador “was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on September 17 after fleeing the scene following a collision that caused property damage.”

She was “booked for two misdemeanors – hit-and-run and DUI-alcohol;” and ‘released based on a quote.’

Fell told DailyMail.com on Monday: ‘Shannon is extremely apologetic and remorseful.

“We await official information regarding this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Beador was seen visiting her ex-boyfriend John Janssen on Tuesday, who told DailyMail.com on Wednesday: ‘We’re friends, I care about her.’

Bravo personality Jeff Lewis, a friend of Beador, said Beador “was injured” and “will recover” in the aftermath of the incident.

“Shannon and I have been friends for a long time,” Lewis said on his SiriusXM show. “I was shocked – she called me yesterday and we talked for a while – and I was shocked because I never knew Shannon to ever drink and drive.

“I’ll tell you she takes full responsibility. She’s ashamed, she’s ashamed. Personally, as her friend, because people say, ‘Oh, she needs rehab,’ ‘Oh, she’s an alcoholic,’ I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic.”

He added: ‘I think she’s going through a lot of personal issues at the moment, and I think she’s leaning on alcohol – but I don’t think she’s an alcoholic.’

Lewis said Beador is “going to therapy this week” after the accident and arrest.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.